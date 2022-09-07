It looks like HBO Max will be scaring up some more thrills in Millwood, as “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” has been renewed for a second season.

“We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars—exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!” co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring said in a statement. “Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of ‘Pretty Little Liars’—which we’ll be continuing, of course—as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There’s a sequel in the offing!’”

Season 1 of the series, which is based off the books written by Sara Shepard and exists in the same universe as the previous “Pretty Little Liars” television series, premiered in July.

It follows a brand-new set of Little Liars in a town miles away from Rosewood, called Millwood. In Season 1, they find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago, as well as their own. While the series definitely takes inspiration from its predecessors, it is much more haunting that those previous iterations.

“We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ has received,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ legacy.”

“PLL: Original Sin” stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono and Lea Salonga.

The series is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. I. Marlene King (who developed the original “Pretty Little Liars”), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series.

All 10 episodes of the first season are currently streaming on HBO Max.