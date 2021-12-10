‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Casts Teen Versions of New Liars’ Parents (Exclusive)

HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” has added Ava DeMary, Kristen Maxwell and Gabriella Pizzolo to the recurring cast of the reboot series, with two of those actresses playing teen versions of the new group of Little Liars’ parents, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing “Pretty Little Liars” universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars, per HBO Max’s official description for the reboot of the Freeform show, which hails from “Riverdale” boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own.”

So yeah, the parts of the younger-versions of the parents are frighteningly important here.

DeMary (“FBI,” “Social Distance,” “Law and Order: SVU”) has been cast as Teen Davie Able. Beautiful and imperious, Davie is the leader of her popular friend group. When a senseless tragedy upends all of her friends’ lives, Davie is the tie that binds them all together.

Carly Pope was previously cast as the adult version of Davie, who is the mother of Bailee Madison’s character, Imogen.

Maxwell (“Farewell Amor”) will play Teen Sidney Haworthe, the warmest of our clique of popular girls. Teen Sidney has a soft spot for Angela Waters, an outcast. But she’s still part of a dark mystery we will uncover in season.

The adult version of Sidney, who is Tabby’s (Chandler Kinney) mother, is played by Sharon Leal.

Meanwhile, Pizzolo (best known for playing Suzie on Netflixs “Stranger Things”) is set in the role of Angela Waters, a lonely teen girl who is desperate to belong. Soon, Angela is bolstered by a group of alluring, promising young girls. But that new friendship comes at a cost.

The previously announced stars of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” include series regulars Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Alex Aiono and Eric Johnson.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is written by executive producer Aguirre-Sacasa (“Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) along with co-executive producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”). Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series.

The series, which like its Freeform predecessor is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (“Gossip Girl,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “You”) in association with Warner Bros. Television.

