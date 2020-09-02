“Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is working on a reboot of Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars,” TheWrap has learned.

Aguirre-Sacasa’s take on the teen drama, which was created by I. Marlene King and based on the novel series of the same name written by Sara Shepard, would follow a new story, focused on new characters. He is developing the “PLL” project for Warner Bros. TV — which recently absorbed “Pretty Little Liars’s” original studio, Warner Horizon — where he has an overall deal.

Showrunner of both The CW’s “Riverdale” and Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Aguirre-Sacasa will executive produce the potential reboot series alongside Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

No platform is attached to the reboot, which is still in the early stages of development and has not been taken out to the marketplace yet.

Warner Bros. TV declined to comment on the “Pretty Little Liars” project. Representatives for King did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on whether or not she would be involved with the reboot.

“Pretty Little Liars” ran for seven seasons, from 2010-2016, on Freeform. The teen drama starred

Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Holly Marie Combs, Lucy Hale, Ian Harding, Bianca Lawson, Laura Leighton, Chad Lowe, Shay Mitchell, Nia Peeples, Sasha Pieterse, Tyler Blackburn, Janel Parrish and Andrea Parker.

Aguirre-Sacasa’s series would not be Warner Bros. TV’s first attempt to expand the “Pretty Little Liars” universe, having previously done two short-lived spinoff series, “Ravenswood” and “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.” Both of those shows were canceled after one season.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the “Pretty Little Liars” reboot news.