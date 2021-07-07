Peacock Orders Regency-Style Dating Competition ‘Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance’

Are you sucker for a good romance novel? Do you dream of finding your own Mr. Darcy? Are you obsessed with Simon and Daphne’s elegant courtship on “Bridgerton”? Well, then Peacock has just ordered a new reality dating competition that will make you swoon in anticipation.

The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service has picked up “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance,” which is described as a “Regency-style dating series that will require hopeful suitors to bring the ultimate romance back to dating.”

Right, this isn’t some run-of-the-mill competition — this is like your great-great-great-great-great-great-grandmother’s dating show.

Per Peacock’s official description for “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance”:

“A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.”

The streaming service is currently accepting contestants for the competition and you can apply right here — if you think you meet the specifications below:

“Peacock has announced that it will embark on a venture in romance this social season. An as-yet-unknown heroine searching for love will be chosen to be a part of a groundbreaking social experiment to find her faithful duke. Hopeful suitors are invited to a land fit for a princess, with the prospect that one will earn the admiration of our fair maiden. With the help of her court, our heroine will determine who most deserves to vie for her heart. Only noble suitors are encouraged to take on this profound and thrilling quest, should they have the vigour to out-romance the rest.”

Named in a nod to Jane Austen’s classic romance novel, “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance” is an original format developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV. Anthony Dominici serves as executive producer along with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America and Susy Price for Shine TV.