Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Spotify Podcast Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with Spotify, the company announced on Tuesday, through the couple’s new audio-focused production company, Archewell Audio.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the ex-royal couple will be producing and hosting several podcasts as part of the deal.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Also Read: Meghan Markle Flooded With Praise for Miscarriage Op-Ed: 'Wise, Painful, Generous'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first project with Spotify will be hosting a holiday special later this month. Details are limited, including the exact date the show will debut, but Spotify said the special will “feature stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year.”

The first full series from Archewell Audio will hit Spotify in 2021, the company added. Their podcasts, like other exclusive Spotify podcasts, will be free for listeners as long as they have the Spotify app.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world. That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling,” Spotify Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with The Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform.”

Also Read: Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: Spotify's 'Smart' Bet on Joe Rogan and Apple's 'Awful' Strategy | PRO Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new deal comes after Spotify has signed several top podcasters and celebrities, including Joe Rogan, Bill Simmons and Kim Kardashian, to deals this year. Investors so far have signed off on Spotify’s bet on exclusive podcasts, with the company’s share price up more than 100% since the start of 2020.

For more details on Spotify’s podcast push, click here.