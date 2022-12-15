The final episodes of the highly-anticipated Netflix douseries “Harry & Megan” are now streaming, and one of the most intimate revelations from the series is that Prince William scolded Prince Harry over his and Meghan’s decision to leave the Royal Family.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren’t true and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in,” Harry said, calling back to a meeting the family had after Meghan and Harry announced thy’d be dropping their Sussex titles. He also said the rumors that Queen Elizabeth II was blindsided by their decision was untrue, saying he has “too much respect for her” not to let her know prior.

Afterward, the couple claimed they were banned from seeing the Queen.

“This urgent message comes through to H saying, ‘You are not allowed to go and see Her Majesty… she is busy, she has plans all week,” Meghan explained. At one point, they share that Harry called the Queen, who shared that she was told that she has no available time and is completely booked for the week.

“She said, ‘Yes I didn’t know that I’m busy, I’ve been told that I’m busy all week.’ I was like, ‘Wow,’” Harry said.

Harry also disclosed how Prince William’s office allegedly give the British press stories about Harry and Meghan in order to ward off attention from himself and now-Princess of Wales, Catherine. “If the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you something else about someone else’s principle,” Harry shared.

The last three episodes premiered on Netflix Dec. 15 at 3 a.m. The series now the most viewed documentary for the streamer, garnering 81.55 million hours in its first week.