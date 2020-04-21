Prince’s 7 Best Movie and TV Performances: From ‘Purple Rain’ to ‘New Girl’ (Photos)
April 21, 2020
Last Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 8:43 AM
In his semi-autobiographical film debut, Prince plays a musician who struggles in his home life and channels all his energy and passion into music. Designed as a star vehicle for the musician, the 1984 film contained several extended concert sequences.
Prince directed and starred in 1986's "Under the Cherry Moon," co-starring Kristin Scott Thomas. He played a gigolo who worked with a partner to swindle rich French women, but things, of course, get complicated when he falls in love with one of them.
In 1990, Prince reprised his "Purple Rain" role as the Kid in the semi-sequel, "Graffiti Bridge," this time as a more successful musician and club owner who must contend with rivals in attempting to keep his business.
Prince played an Egyptian prince in "3 Chains O' Gold," a 1994 direct-to-video film co-starring the New Power Generation.
Prince made a surprise appearance on "American Idol" in 2006, performing "Lolita" and "Satisfied" off his smash hit new album "3121."
In his final acting role, Prince played himself on Fox's "New Girl" in 2014, giving Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) the freakout moment of a lifetime before dispensing some sage advice. Only in L.A.!
In 2014, Prince and backup band 3rdEyeGirl played an eight-minute medley of recent tracks "Clouds," Marz" and "Anotherlove" on "Saturday Night Live."