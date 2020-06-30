Priyanka Chopra Jonas Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has signed a first look TV deal with Amazon Studios, the studio said Tuesday.

As part of the multi-year pact, the actress will develop both scripted and unscripted content for Prime Video.

Chopra Jonas currently has three projects set up at Amazon, the first being Joe and Anthony Russo’s upcoming global-event series, “Citadel,” which the “Quantico” alum will star in opposite Richard Madden. Chopra and Madden will lead the show’s U.S. edition, which is the “mothership” show, and will be interconnected with local-language productions in Mexico, Italy and India. The actress will also star in the Amazon Studios film “Sheela,” in which she will portray spiritual adviser Ma Anand Sheela, who was involved in the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack in Oregon.

The third project is an unscripted TV series inspired by an Indian pre-wedding tradition called the Sangeet, which Chopra Jonas is developing for the tech giant with her husband Nick Jonas. The Sangeet takes place the night before a wedding ceremony, in which both sides of the betrothed’s families meet for an evening of song and dance.

Best known to American audiences for her leading role on ABC’s “Quantico,” Chopra Jonas recently starred in and co-produced indie foreign language film “The Sky is Pink.” She’s set to star on Netflix’s upcoming films “We Can Be Heroes” by Robert Rodriguez and an adaptation of “The White Tiger,” which she is also executive producing. Additionally, Chopra Jonas is developing an untitled Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal Television, which she will co-produce and star in.

