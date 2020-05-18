Pro Sports Events Without Fans Could Resume in June, Newsom Says

In-store retail and haircuts could also begin again if the state’s transmission rates continue to hold

| May 18, 2020 @ 1:55 PM Last Updated: May 18, 2020 @ 1:58 PM
Dodgers Stadium

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Pro sporting events without fans, in-store retail and haircuts could potentially resume as early as the first week of June if the state’s transmission rates don’t rise in the next few weeks, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday, while church services could be “a few weeks away.”

For pro sports events, Newsom said those reopenings would have to be done with “deep conditions, deep modifications, deep stipulations” to protect players and support staff. “We’re not talking about fans in this respect,” Newsom said. “We’re talking about the opportunity to begin to work with county health directors and work with the state to begin the process of organizing around what that may or may not look like.”

Also Read: MLB Employees and Players to Take Part in First Major US COVID-19 Antibody Test

Newsom’s announcements come as California is relaxing the requirements for counties wanting to reopen more quickly. Under the revised set of requirements, counties could move forward into the next phase of reopening if less than 8% of residents who were tested over a week are positive for COVID-19 or if they have less than 25 cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks, and if hospitalization rates don’t increase by more than 5% over a week or if they don’t have more than 20 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on a single day over a 14-day period.

“Bottom line is, people can go at their own pace, and we are empowering our local health directors and county officials that understand their local communities and conditions better than any of us,” Newsom said.

Also Read: Thousands of Californians Are Training to Be COVID-19 Contact Tracers in 1st Statewide Program

But for counties that can’t meet these requirements yet, their pace for reopening will still be determined by local health officials.

“The Bay Area is in a different position than some parts of the state. L.A. County is in a different position than other parts of the state. They can move at their own pace based upon their own local conditions,” Newsom said.

19 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
  • back to the future movies sequels games universal marty mcfly michael j fox doc brown christopher lloyd Universal
  • Community NBC
1 of 20

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE