PRODIGAL SON: Tom Payne in the “Sun & Fun” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, May 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 Fox Media LLC Cr: Phil Caruso/FOX

Canceled ‘Prodigal Son’ Places Fox in 3rd-Place Ratings Tie With Univision

by | May 12, 2021 @ 8:29 AM
NBC and CBS tie atop Tuesday, when ABC’s “Pooch Perfect” put its tail between its legs

“The Voice” was a welcome addition to NBC’s Tuesday lineup, but the singing competition did not do enough to shake off CBS. ABC tied with Telemundo again, and Fox matched up with Univision — airing “Prodigal Son” one day after announcing its cancellation didn’t work out.

Fox’s “The Resident” at 8 p.m. fared a bit better, posting a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-sought adults 18-49 demographic. The medical drama drew 2.9 million total viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” got a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million total viewers.

