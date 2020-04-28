Ratings: ‘Prodigal Son’ Season Finale Is Good Enough for Fox to Hang Onto Monday Win

The “Prodigal Son” season finale didn’t WIN Monday for Fox — it just didn’t lose it either.

Last night, “9-1-1” was the highest-rated show on broadcast television. Combined with “Prodigal Son,” Fox was able to edge NBC in averages among adults 18-49. It helps, of course, that Fox does not nationally program the 10 o’clock hour and NBC (and CBS and ABC) does.

Also of note from Monday, Univision finished third in primetime TV ratings. That’s a pretty bad result for ABC — at least CBS ran all repeats.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “9-1-1” posted a 1.2/6 and 6.6 million viewers. “Prodigal Son” at 9 drew a 0.7/4 and 3.5 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/4 and in viewers with 5.6 million. The “Voice” recap show from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.9/5 and 6.6 million viewers. “Songland” at 10 received a 0.6/3 and 3.4 million viewers.

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and fifth in viewers with 1.8 million.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.7 million. From 8-10, “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” averaged a 0.6/3 and 2.9 million viewers. At 10, “The Baker and The Beauty” managed a 0.5/2 and 2.5 million viewers.

CBS and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 4.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 873,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 1 million viewers. “Roswell, New Mexico” at 9 got a 0.2/1 and 783,000 viewers.