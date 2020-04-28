Ratings: ‘Prodigal Son’ Season Finale Is Good Enough for Fox to Hang Onto Monday Win

But really it was “9-1-1” that delivered the “W”

| April 28, 2020 @ 8:34 AM Last Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 8:45 AM
Prodigal Son Season 1 finale

Barbara Nitke/FOX

The “Prodigal Son” season finale didn’t WIN Monday for Fox — it just didn’t lose it either.

Last night, “9-1-1” was the highest-rated show on broadcast television. Combined with “Prodigal Son,” Fox was able to edge NBC in averages among adults 18-49. It helps, of course, that Fox does not nationally program the 10 o’clock hour and NBC (and CBS and ABC) does.

Also of note from Monday, Univision finished third in primetime TV ratings. That’s a pretty bad result for ABC — at least CBS ran all repeats.

Also Read: Ratings: 'American Idol' Rises With First At-Home Performances

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “9-1-1” posted a 1.2/6 and 6.6 million viewers. “Prodigal Son” at 9 drew a 0.7/4 and 3.5 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/4 and in viewers with 5.6 million. The “Voice” recap show from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.9/5 and 6.6 million viewers. “Songland” at 10 received a 0.6/3 and 3.4 million viewers.

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and fifth in viewers with 1.8 million.

Also Read: ABC Isn't Gonna Party Like It's 1999 With These 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Ratings

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.7 million. From 8-10, “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” averaged a 0.6/3 and 2.9 million viewers. At 10, “The Baker and The Beauty” managed a 0.5/2 and 2.5 million viewers.

CBS and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 4.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 873,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 1 million viewers. “Roswell, New Mexico” at 9 got a 0.2/1 and 783,000 viewers.

These Celebrities Reached Into Their Pockets to Help Us Get Through the Pandemic (Photos)

  • Oprah Ryan Reynolds Dolly Parton Getty Images
  • Oprah Winfrey Getty Images
  • Rihanna Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift Getty Images
  • Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Getty Images
  • Roxane Gay Getty Images
  • Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Getty Images
  • Ariana Grande Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • angelina jolie Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton 2016 CMAs Getty Images
  • Jay-Z Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Steph Curry in 2019 NBA Finals Game 2 Getty Images
  • Sheryl Sandberg, Katie Couric at Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit Getty Images
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Getty Images
  • Jeff Bezos Getty Images
  • 2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Beyonce Getty
1 of 19

There is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us

As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE