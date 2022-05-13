Viola Davis, Seth MacFarlane Among Speakers at Produced By Conference 2022

On Friday, the Producers Guild of America announced featured speakers and mentors for the 2022 Produced By conference, happening Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 at the Fox studio lot in Century City.

Among the speakers are Oscar-winner Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon, representing their outfit JuVee Productions; “The Orville” and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane (Founder/CEO, Fuzzy Door); “Judas and the Black Messiah” producer Charles D. King (Founder & CEO, MACRO); “The LEGO Movie” producer Dan Lin (Founder and CEO of Rideback); and “Hustle and Flow” producer Stephanie Allain (Homegrown Pictures).

Also attending will be Shondaland creative partner Betsy Beers; Funny or Die CEO Mike Farah; UTA Co-Head of Media Rights Jason Richman; Mark Kimsey, co-CEO of Electromagnetic Productions; actor and producer Aml Ameen. More featured speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Per the official description, Produced By Conference 2022 “will feature panels, Q&As, a networking reception, its ever-popular Mentoring Roundtables, and the return of the Pitch Perfect session, during which a handful of pre-selected attendees pitch their projects live in front of an audience of leading producers and executives.”

See the list of confirmed speakers and mentors below:

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS

Stephanie Allain (Homegrown Pictures, Owner; Hustle & Flow, Dear White People)

Aml Ameen (Executive Producer/ Actor – The Porter; Actor – I May Destroy You; Producer/ Actor – Boxing Day)

Trevor Baker (Producer/Editor – Twilight Zone, Outer Range, Castle Rock)

Amanda Beggs (CAS, Production Sound Mixer – Lady Bird, Finding Ohana, Legion, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Betsy Beers (Creative Partner, Shondaland)

Xavier Bernasconi (Visual Effects Supervisor, DNEG)

Rick Champagne (Industry Strategy and Marketing, Media & Entertainment, NVIDIA)

Viola Davis (CEO and Co-Founder, JuVee Productions; The First Lady)

Mike Farah (CEO, Funny or Die)

Marsha Greene (Executive Producer, Co-Creator and Showrunner, The Porter; Ten Days In The Valley, Mary Kills People)

Erica Huggins (President, Fuzzy Door; The End Is Nye, Books of Blood, The Spy Who Dumped Me)

Steve Jelley (Co-CEO, Dimension)

Valerie Johnson-Redrow (Virtual Production Producer, Monolith)

Jennifer Kawaja (Executive Producer, Sienna Films/Sphere Media; Sort Of, Transplant)

Mark Kimsey (Co-CEO of Electromagnetic Productions)

Charles D. King (Founder & CEO, MACRO; Judas And The Black Messiah, Mudbound)

Michael Minkler (CAS, Re-recording Mixer – Black Hawk Down, Chicago, Star Wars, Dream Girls,)

Karen Baker Landers (MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor – Skyfall, Bourne Ultimatum, Black Hawk Down)

Dan Lin (Founder and CEO of Rideback; The LEGO Movie franchise, Disney’s Aladdin, Netflix’s The Two Popes, The CW’s Walker)

Seth MacFarlane (Founder/CEO, Fuzzy Door; The Orville, Ted & Ted 2, Family Guy)

Jason Richman (Co-Head of Media Rights, UTA)

Curt Sobel (MPSE, Supervising Music Editor – Ray, Ghostbusters: Afterlife)

Joel Sloss (Sr. Program Manager | Microsoft Azure M&E Security and Compliance)

Christina Lee Storm (Director of Digital Production, Netflix)

Julius Tennon (President and Co-Founder of JuVee Productions; The First Lady)

Philipp Wolf (Executive-in-Charge, Corporate Strategy, DNEG)

CONFIRMED MENTORS:

Fred Berger (President, Automatik; La La Land, Bad Education)

Deniese Davis (CEO, Reform Media Group)

Mike Farah (CEO, Funny or Die)

Gary Goetzman (Producer, Playtone)

James Lopez (President/Producer, MACRO)

Jonathan Wang (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Swiss Army Man)