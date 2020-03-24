Producers Guild of America Creates Coronavirus Relief Fund for Members

The Producers Guild of America announced on Tuesday that it has established a relief fund alongside the Actors Fund in order to support producers whose film and TV projects were halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The relief fund is being supported by a lead gift of $100,000 by former PGA President and “Saving Private Ryan” producer Mark Gordon and will provide up to $1,000 in relief from qualifying applicants. PGA members who wish to apply must provide their current membership letter, their most recent bank statement, and their current lease or mortgage. The application form can be reached here.

The PGA also recently announced a three-month extension to members who are unable to pay their dues. During this period, no late fees will accrue, no penalties will be applied, and benefits will continue as normal.

“The financial well-being of our members is constantly on our minds as we navigate an uncharted crisis in our industry. We are grateful for the generosity of Mark Gordon and other donors who have made this fund a reality,” said Guild presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher in a statement.

“The Guild is committed to creating and identifying solutions for our members in the swiftest way possible in these uncertain times, and we can’t thank The Actors Fund enough for moving quickly with us. Regardless of the current challenges, the PGA is prepared to do everything in its power to help our fellow PGA members weather this storm together. We invite anyone who is seeking a way to support those affected by the crisis, which includes line producers, associate producers and freelancers, to consider making a donation.”

The PGA is seeking further support to expand the longevity of the fund, and all donations are welcome and can be made here. The Actors Fund and other guilds and organizations in Hollywood are also opening up short-term relief funds to help those affected by production shutdowns. For more on those services, click here.