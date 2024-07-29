TV Writers-Led Super PAC Ad Targets ‘Project 2025 Weirdos’ Who ‘Want to Control Your Bedroom’ | Video

A new ad from Democratic group Won’t PAC Down features a series of creepy white men telling women that what happens in your bedroom is their business. “I’m voting in November,” the actors say at the end of the clip. “Are you?”

“These guys are just weird,” reads an online caption for the video, which was posted on Monday. “JD Vance and his Project 2025 weirdos want to control your bedroom. Will you let them?”

“Us MAGA Republicans banned abortion, but that’s just the start,” a balding man with stained teeth says in the ad.

He’s followed by man with blotchy skin and armpit stains, who adds, “We want the government involved in all aspects of your sex life.”

Travis Helwig, a former head writer for Crooked Media — best known for hit podcast “Pod Save America” hosted by former Barack Obama staffers — now heads up the writers’ room for the PAC, which was formed to help boost the Democratic nominee’s appeal to millennials and Gen Z.

Later in the clip, the the sweating man, who is now even sweatier, shares this anti-IVF statement: “If you freeze 12 eggs, you should be required to have 12 babies, or else you’re a serial killer.” He adds that he’s not a serial killer — in a way meant to be completely unconvincing.

Another leering man says, “My son monitors my porn usage to make sure I’m not self-pleasuring…”

“… Just like Speaker of the House Mike Johnson,” says another unkempt guy, who then talks to his hand in a high-pitched voice. “Don’t you think that’s normal?” “Yeah, I do.” They also offer a QR code to point to online verification of that fact.

The Dems’ use of the word “weird” — as wielded by Vice President Harris and her potential running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, among other Democratic messengers — seems to be rattling Republicans. A recent clip of Donald Trump’s running mate shows JD Vance noticeably recoiling at the word.

Helwig, whose past credits include the explanatory TV show “Adam Ruins Everything,” shared in a June interview with Politico why the group isn’t using celebrities in their ads.

“There’s a big difference between putting a celebrity on camera and having them say, ‘if you liked me in ‘Madame Web,’ then you’re going to love voting,’ versus what we’re doing,” he said. “We’re taking the best young writers and directors, who are the age and demographics of the people we’re targeting, using poll-tested messaging, and shaping it in a way that will resonate with young people and get them excited.”

