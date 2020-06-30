“Project Runway” is switching production companies, with Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz’s new venture, Alfred Street Industries, taking over for their former company, Magical Elves, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

The fashion competition ended its 18th season in March and has not formally been renewed by Bravo for a 19th, though casting for the new season began in February and an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap the Season 19 is in the very early stages at the cable channel — having been stalled by the pandemic, like almost every other TV series — but that Alfred Street Industries will be producing the new episodes once they can begin production.

Cutforth and Lipsitz produced “Project Runway” through Magical Elves from 2004 to 2009 during its first turn on Bravo, with the duo and their production company leaving the fashion competition series when it relocated to Lifetime. During the Lifetime years, the show was produced by The Weinstein Company and Bunim/Murray. Cutforth, Lipsitz and Magical Elves returned to “Project Runway” when it came back to Bravo in 2019.

Cutforth and Lipsitz founded Magical Elves in 2001 and the company was acquired by British production group Tinopolis in 2014. The producing pair exited Magical Elves in February 2019 and launched their new outfit, Alfred Street Industries, in May of that year, with Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon taking over as co-CEOs of Magical Elves.

“Project Runway” was created by Eli Holzman and hosted by Heidi Klum from 2004 to 2017, with Tim Gunn acting as the designers’ mentor. Klum and Gunn exited the show ahead of its 17th season, its first back on Bravo, for a new fashion competition series Amazon, “Making the Cut.” For the last two seasons, Karlie Kloss has replaced Klum as “Project Runway’s” host and Christian Siriano, the winner of Season 4, has taken over for Gunn as mentor. Judges for Season 18 included Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth.

Representatives for Alfred Street Industries, Magical Elves and Bravo did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.