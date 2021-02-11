The Twitter accounts for Project Veritas and founder James O’Keefe were both locked on Thursday, after the guerrilla news outlet posted a video confronting a Facebook vice president outside their home. Twitter, in a message to Private Veritas that was later shared with TheWrap, said its account was locked for sharing private information.

On February 10, Project Veritas tweeted a video of reporter Christian Hartsock approaching Facebook VP Guy Rosen outside his home. Rosen, who appeared to be returning from a jog, didn’t respond to Hartsock asking him about a recent video where Rosen said Facebook can “freeze” comments on posts that may contain “hate speech or violence.” (You can view the video here.)

“How do you define hate speech?” Hartsock asked Rosen as he walked inside. “Is it just speech that you hate?”

Later, at about 2:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Twitter contacted Project Veritas by email and said its account was locked for violating the company’s rules against posting private information.

“You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission,” the email explained.

In the video, the numbers on Rosen’s home address are visible, but the street name is not.

Both the Project Veritas account as well as O’Keefe’s account have not sent tweets since midday Wednesday.

Twitter did not respond to requests for comment on why the accounts were locked or how long they would be locked for. Previously, locked accounts have had to delete tweets Twitter has flagged before the company will allow them to use the service again. O’Keefe, in a phone interview with TheWrap, said he’s “wrestling” with the decision to delete the tweets in order to get the accounts running again.

O’Keefe also said he’s confused by Twitter’s actions, considering the home address for Rosen isn’t visible in the video.

“What I’m trying to understand is, what about what we did is quote ‘posting private information’?” O’Keefe said.

He added: “Reporters with microphones [and] cameras engage in reporting activities on the streets all the time in residential communities, so I’m trying to understand what Twitter considers violating their rules against posting private information. Does Twitter consider reporting information the public has a right to know private information? This is quite the Rubicon we’re crossing if Twitter wants to ban this particular piece of information.”

Project Veritas communications director Eric Sparklen later told TheWrap that Twitter had not explained to the outlet what it considered private information in the video.