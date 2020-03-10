Drew and Jonathan Scott, the Property Brothers, have yet another HGTV series — and this one won’t just feature open floor-plans. A-listers (or so, in certain cases) Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Rebel Wilson and Michael Bublé are set to guest star on “Celebrity IOU.”

On “Celebrity IOU,” the famous guests will express their deep gratitude to individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with “big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears,” according to HGTV.

Here’s more, directly from the Discovery, Inc.-owned cable channel: In each episode, the celebrities share an authentic, inside look into their personal lives and get hands-on with Drew and Jonathan to imagine a design plan and create a beautifully customized space that rewards mentors, friends and family members. Throughout the season, the brothers travel across the country to help create stunning new spaces on tight timelines. The projects include converting a detached garage into a gorgeous yet functional guest retreat, overhauling a lackluster backyard into an entertainer’s dream, and taking a condo from its outdated ’70s style to a modern, cozy home perfect for family gatherings.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” Jonathan said.

“Being a part of this show really hits home for us,” Drew added. “This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”

“From ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ to the very exciting, upcoming ‘Home Town Takeover,’ HGTV is having success with series that celebrate the power of human connection,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV. “The wonderful thing about ‘Celebrity IOU’ is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks. We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them.”

“Celebrity IOU,” produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, launches Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m.