Protesters Stage ‘Wake-Up Call’ in Front of Postmaster General’s House

Taylor Swift joined those ripping President Trump’s handling of USPS on Saturday, saying he’s looking to “blatantly cheat”

| August 15, 2020 @ 12:27 PM Last Updated: August 15, 2020 @ 12:28 PM
USPS DeJoy Postal Service protest

Getty

Protesters in Washington, D.C. on Saturday staged a “wake-up call,” as some put it, in front of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s house. The protest comes amid concerns from many on the left — as well as many entertainers, including Taylor Swift — that President Trump is maneuvering to make mail-in voting more difficult ahead of the 2020 election.

The protesters, led by activist group Shut Down D.C., marched, chanted and held signs in support of the Postal Service; other signs were critical of the president. “U.S. Mail not for sale,” one sign read, while another said: “Defend Democracy, Defeat Trump.”

When the protesters arrived in front of DeJoy’s home in Northwest D.C., many started rattling noisemakers and blasting air horns. The protest carried on despite a citywide order that says gatherings of 50 people are banned.

“We’re in the middle of a historic pandemic and as many as 40% of Americans plan on casting their ballot by mail. If we can’t rely on those ballots getting to where they need to go, we’ve got a serious problem with democracy,” Shut Down D.C. organizer Patrick Young said.

One protester told WUSA 9, a local CBS affiliate, that he was there because “they’re totally trying to sabotage the election.”

Here’s a look at the scene, thanks to a few reporters.

The protesters, as well as critics of the president and Dejoy, are worried the Postal Service won’t be able to process an unprecedented amount of mail-in votes on time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump recently told Fox Business News that if a deal isn’t struck between Republicans and Democrats on a stimulus package, the Postal Service won’t receive extra funding.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump said. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”

Beyond the protest, several celebrities this week raised concerns over voter fraud and funding of the Postal Service. On Saturday, Taylor Swift joined the chorus, saying the president was intentionally hurting USPS to help his reelection campaign.

On Friday, actor Bradley Whitford called for DeJoy to be subpoenaed — “and if he doesn’t show up arrest him.”

“Scrubs” star Zach Braff on Saturday tweeted dismantling the post office was akin to a villain in a James Bond flick.

And actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano tweeted the president was looking to “steal the election by killing the post office.”

