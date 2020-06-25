PUBG Corp. chief executive Changhan Kim was appointed to serve as CEO of game development collective Krafton Game Union, the union reported Thursday.

“PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds” debuted in December 2017 and sold 65 million copies worldwide to date, parent company PUBG Corp. reports. PUBG Corp. is part of the larger Krafton Game Union, a gaming development and publishing collective that consists of six gaming companies.

Kim will lead Krafton from its headquarters in South Korea. He joined PUBG Corp. (a subsidiary of South Korean game developers Bluehole) in 2015, when the outfit was named Bluehole Ginno Games, and oversaw the firm’s development of its blockbuster multiplayer shooter title “PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds,” better known as “PUBG.” Kim is a game development veteran and got his start producing titles in 2000.

“Serving as the CEO of PUBG Corporation has been a unique privilege during my 20-year game development career,” Kim said in a Thursday statement. “I look forward to taking that experience to help support the creative and inspiring developers that make up the Krafton Game Union.”

Kim said his plans for leading the collective include more active investment in diverse intellectual property, including television programming, movies and esports events based on Krafton’s existing games — which includes hiring more development teams. “I.P. franchises will help further expand game content,” Kim said.

Kim also declared a renewed focus on a “gameplay-first” mentality, as opposed to focusing strictly on the numbers.” The new CEO also said he wants to “cultivate a community where everyone is aligned on a common mission,” despite the various companies that make up the larger Union.

“I plan to lead Krafton in becoming a globally recognized company that is capable of creating more titles like ‘PUBG’. We will further strengthen Krafton’s reputation as a distinguished video game company by establishing an environment where masterpieces can be created through the cultivation of creativity and fostering of new and existing talent,” Kim said.

