Washington Post Cartoonist Who Quit Over Bezos Cartoon Wins Pulitzer Prize

Former Washington Post cartoonist Ann Telnaes — who resigned in January over a cartoon that depicted the newspaper’s owner, Jeff Bezos, and other tech titans bending the knee to Donald Trump — won the Pulitzer Prize on Monday.

At the time, Telnaes said she had “never had a cartoon killed because of who or what I chose to aim my pen at. Until now.” The Pulitzer board recognized her for her “fearlessness,” which led to her departure from the newspaper, which has seen a number of staff defections as Bezos has appeared to cater to the Trump administration.

In other categories, the Wall Street Journal won for its national reporting on Elon Musk, while the New York Times earned four awards overall, and three went to the New Yorker.

More to come …