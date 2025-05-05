Washington Post Cartoonist Who Quit Over Bezos Cartoon Wins Pulitzer Prize

Ann Telnaes resigned over a Donald Trump-inspired cartoon spiked by her bosses, while the Wall Street Journal won for its reporting on Elon Musk

June 22, 2000 (American Association of Editorial Cartoonists) -- Minneapolis, MN--This Picture-- (head shot) Ann Telnaes is one of the few female editorial cartoonists in the nation. She works for the L.A. Times Syndicate.(Photo By RITA REED/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
Credit: Getty Images/Courtesy Ann Telnaes

Former Washington Post cartoonist Ann Telnaes — who resigned in January over a cartoon that depicted the newspaper’s owner, Jeff Bezos, and other tech titans bending the knee to Donald Trump — won the Pulitzer Prize on Monday.

At the time, Telnaes said she had “never had a cartoon killed because of who or what I chose to aim my pen at. Until now.” The Pulitzer board recognized her for her “fearlessness,” which led to her departure from the newspaper, which has seen a number of staff defections as Bezos has appeared to cater to the Trump administration.

In other categories, the Wall Street Journal won for its national reporting on Elon Musk, while the New York Times earned four awards overall, and three went to the New Yorker.

More to come …

US President Donald Trump takes questions from the press on the South Lawn, upon returning to the White House in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2025. President Trump spent the weekend in Florida at Mar-a-Lago. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP) (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Read Next
Hollywood Studios Silent as Trump Promises to Meet on Film Tariffs

Brian Lowry

Brian Lowry is the Media Editor at TheWrap, writing about media and its intersection with politics. He is a veteran media and television columnist, critic and reporter, with eight years at CNN as a columnist and critic. Before that he was chief TV critic at Variety and a reporter columnist covering television for the Los…

Comments