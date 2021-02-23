Peacock’s ‘Punky Brewster’ Revival Adds ‘NYPD Blue’ Alum Sharon Lawrence (Exclusive)

Peacock’s “Punky Brewster” revival is getting a little more power with the addition of “NYPD Blue” alum Sharon Lawrence, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

The streaming series is a continuation of the iconic ’80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, featuring Punky (played by original “Punky” star Soleil Moon Frye) as a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

Lawrence will guest star on Episodes 9 and 10 of Season 1 of the “Punky Brewster” revival, which launches Thursday on Peacock, playing Susan, a woman who helps Izzy find her lost dog at an ’80s themed block party that Punky organizes.

Readers can get their first look at the character via the image above.

Peacock’s “Punky Brewster” stars Frye as Punky, Cherie Johnson reprising her original role as Cherie, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Travis, Punky’s ex-husband, Copeland as Izzy, Noah Cottrell as Punky’s son Diego Oliver De Los Santos as Punky’s son Daniel, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis as Punky’s daughter Hannah.

The revival is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida (“School of Rock,” “Grounded For Life”). Frye is an executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon (“Punky Brewster,” “Family Matters,” “Silver Spoons”) and Jimmy Fox (“The Arrangement,” “United Shades of America”) of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company. Jonathan Judge directed and executive produced the pilot.

“Punky Brewster” hails from UCP and Universal Television, divisions of Universal Studio Group.

Best known for her Emmy-nominated role on “NYPD Blue,” Lawrence’s recent TV credits include “Grey’s Anatomy,” “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” “Home Before Dark,” “Criminal Minds,” “Shameless,” “Dynasty,” “L.A.’s Finest” and “Queen Sugar.” Currently, Lawrence can be seen in Netflix’s “The Lost Husband.”

She is repped by APA and Authentic Talent & Literary.

“Punky Brewster” Season 1 launches Thursday on Peacock.