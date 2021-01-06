‘Punky Brewster’ Revival Gets Premiere Date From Peacock – Here’s Your First Look (Photo)

Peacock has set the premiere date for its “Punky Brewster” revival and released a first-look image of the Soleil Moon Frye-led comedy.

All ten episodes of the new show will launch Thursday, Feb. 25 on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service.

Per Peacock, “In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.”

Frye (Punky) and Cherie Johnson (Cherie) will reprise their original roles for the show. The new “Punky Brewster” also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. (Travis, Punky’s ex-husband), Quinn Copeland (Izzy), Noah Cottrell (Diego), Oliver De Los Santos (Daniel), and Lauren Lindsey Donzis (Hannah).

Peacock’s “Punky Brewster” revival is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida (“School of Rock,” “Grounded For Life”). Frye executive produces alongside original series creator David Duclon (“Punky Brewster,” “Family Matters,” “Silver Spoons”) and Jimmy Fox (“The Arrangement,” “United Shades of America”) of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company.

The comedy hails from UCP and Universal Television, divisions of Universal Studio Group.

See the first-look image for the “Punky Brewster” revival below.

