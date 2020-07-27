Lily James, Emily Beecham, Dominic West and Andrew Scott to Star on ‘Pursuit of Love’ Series at Amazon, BBC One

Emily Mortimer is adapting show from Nancy Mitford novel and will also direct and star on series

Amazon has joined BBC One in producing a TV adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s “Pursuit of Love,” starring Lily James, Emily Beecham, Dominic West and Andrew Scott. The series, which has begun filming in the U.K. after being delayed by the pandemic, is being adapted by Emily Mortimer, who will also direct and star on the show.

The three-episode hour-long series is one of the first to start shooting in the U.K. following the months-long, COVID-forced shutdown.

“The Pursuit of Love” is “a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship,” per Amazon. “Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham.”

“Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart.”

Along with James and Beecham, “Pursuit of Love” stars West and Dolly Wells as Linda’s parents, Uncle Matthew and Aunt Sadie Radlett, Scott as Lord Merlin, the Radlett’s “wealthy and eccentric neighbor,” Mortimer as Fanny’s mother, The Bolter, and Beattie Edmondson as Louisa Radlett.

Linda and Fanny’s “suitors” include Assaad Bouab as Fabrice de Sauveterre, Shazad Latif as Alfred Wincham and Freddie Fox as Tony Kroesig.

Per Amazon, “‘The Pursuit of Love’ will be filmed primarily around the Bristol and Bath area in the UK. Together with independent health and safety consultants, in full consultation with industry partners, and in accordance with all current government guidelines, ‘The Pursuit of Love’ production team have developed comprehensive production protocols to ensure that the series is produced in a safe and responsible manner during this time of global pandemic.”

“The Pursuit of Love” is executive produced by Charles Collier, Matthew Read and Frith Tiplady for Open Book and Moonage Pictures. The show is produced by Rhonda Smith, with line producer Ian Hogan and first assistant director Steve Robinson. The director of photography is Zac Nicholson, with production design by Cristina Casali, costume design by Sinéad Kidao, hair and makeup design by Claire Williams and casting by Jina Jay.

The series was commissioned for BBC One by Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content, and Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama. Amazon Studios is co-producing the show within the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

“The Pursuit of Love” will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and be available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. BBC Studios are the international distributors and brokered the deal with Amazon Studios.

“I’ve always loved Nancy Mitford so when I was asked to adapt ‘The Pursuit of Love’ it was impossible to say no,” Mortimer said. “It’s an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character — the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett — still reads as a radical. I feel privileged to be directing this show and working with the brilliant teams at Open Book, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios and the BBC.”

