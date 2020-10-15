QCode Podcast Network Raises $6.4 Million to Expand Original Programming

Los Angeles-based podcast network QCODE raised a $6.4 million Series A financing round to expand its slate of original programming to more than 15 shows and continue recruiting talent to host its podcasts.
Smart speaker manufacturer Sonos led the investment in QCODE, which said it plans to also use the funding to seek out partnerships with other talent, production and media companies.
The podcast network currently offers six shows. It prioritizes scripted audio programming with acting talent at the helm — like the podcast “Hank the Cow Dog” featuring Matthew McConaughey, “Borrasca” with Cole Sprouse, “The Left Right Game” with Tessa Thompson, or Demi Lovato’s “Dirty Diana.”
Two of QCODE’s shows, “BLackout” and “Carrier,” were designated Best Fiction Podcast by Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio’s podcast awards in 2019, and also won a Webby Award for Best Scripted Fiction Podcast.
Venture capital outfit C Ventures joined the funding round. Sonos general manager Ryan Taylor will join the QCODE board of directors as part of the deal.
“As a long-time partner of QCODE, our alignment began with a belief that great sound is one of the linchpins of creating great content and capturing listener attention,” Taylor said in a statement. “In addition, we admire the uniqueness in which QCODE has rethought the model to partner with artists and creators in a meaningful way and the benefit of creating exceptional content.”
