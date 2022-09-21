‘Quantum Leap’ Books Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas for Guest Spots

Real-life couple Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are headed to “Quantum Leap.”

The pair, who worked together on “Young and the Restless” and Hartley’s show “This Is Us,” will guest star on the NBC sci-fi series.

Hartley and Pernas will appear in the fourth episode of the season, titled “A Decent Proposal.” It will follow Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) “as he leaps to 1980’s Los Angeles and into the body of Eva Sandoval, a no-nonsense bounty hunter in the midst of securing an elusive target. As Eva navigates her relationship with boyfriend Jake, Ben has flashes of his own past.”

Hartley, of course, is playing Jake, a bounty hunter who is partnered with Eva.

Pernas plays Tammy Jean, a character who grew up in Texas near the border and is the object of a bounty hunt.

“Quantum Leap” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.