We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Quantum Leap’ Books Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas for Guest Spots

The couple will appear in the fourth episode of the series

| September 21, 2022 @ 11:21 AM

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA - "This Is Us" at Dolby Theatre on April 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Real-life couple Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are headed to “Quantum Leap.”

The pair, who worked together on “Young and the Restless” and Hartley’s show “This Is Us,” will guest star on the NBC sci-fi series.

Hartley and Pernas will appear in the fourth episode of the season, titled “A Decent Proposal.” It will follow Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) “as he leaps to 1980’s Los Angeles and into the body of Eva Sandoval, a no-nonsense bounty hunter in the midst of securing an elusive target. As Eva navigates her relationship with boyfriend Jake, Ben has flashes of his own past.”

‘Quantum Leap’ Q&A: Raymond Lee on the Complicated Journey Ahead for Leaper Dr. Ben Song
Also Read:
‘Quantum Leap’ Q&A: Raymond Lee on the Complicated Journey Ahead for Leaper Dr. Ben Song

Hartley, of course, is playing Jake, a bounty hunter who is partnered with Eva.

Pernas plays Tammy Jean, a character who grew up in Texas near the border and is the object of a bounty hunt.

“Quantum Leap” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP