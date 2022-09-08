We've Got Hollywood Covered
11 Actresses and One Actor Who’ve Played Queen Elizabeth, From Helen Mirren to Fred Armisen (Photos)

Others include Neve Campbell, Olivia Colman and soon to be Imelda Staunton

and | September 8, 2022 @ 12:23 PM
Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, died at age 96 Thursday. Her son Charles will take the position of King at the age of 73, becoming the oldest monarch in British history at the time of his coronation.

Her Majesty has been portrayed by many actresses (and at least one actor) over the years. TheWrap has rounded up those who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II.

Fred Armisen as Queen Elizabeth II SNL
SNL

Fred Armisen


Armisen donned the royal regalia on "Saturday Night Live."

 

Neve Campbell as Queen Elizabeth II in Churchill: The Hollywood Years
Pathé Distribution

Neve Campbell (2004)

Campbell appeared as Her Majesty in the World War II parody “Churchill: The Hollywood Years.”

Kristen Scott Thomas as Queen Elizabeth II in the stage production on “The Audience” (YouTube)
YouTube

Kristen Scott Thomas (2005)

Thomas appeared on stage in “The Audience” as Queen Elizabeth.

Helen Mirren Queen Elizabeth II
Pathé Renn

Helen Mirren (2006)

Mirren appeared as Her Majesty in the film “The Queen,” for which she earned an Academy Award.

Freya Wilson Queen Elizabeth II The King's Speech
Paramount

Freya Wilson (2010)

Wilson appeared as a young Elizabeth in “The King’s Speech."

Jane Alexander as Queen Elizabeth II in William & Catherine: A Royal Romance
Hallmark Channel

Jane Alexander (2011)

Alexander played the Queen in the TV movie “William & Catherine: A Royal Romance."

Emma Thompson as Queen Elizabeth II Walking the Dogs
Sky Arts

Emma Thompson (2012)

Thompson played Her Majesty in the TV movie “Walking the Dogs.”

Sarah Gadon as Queen Elizabeth II in “A Royal Night Out”
Lionsgate

Sarah Gadon (2015)

Gadon played the Queen in the film “A Royal Night Out.”

Claire Foy Queen Elizabeth II The Crown
Netflix

Claire Foy (2016)

Foy portrayed Her Majesty on “The Crown.”

Maggie Sullivan as Queen Elizabeth II
A&E Networks

Maggie Sullivan (2018, 2019)

Sullivan portrayed the Queen in the Lifetime film “Harry & Meghan, A Royal Romance” and its sequel, “Harry & Meghan, Becoming Royal.”

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown
Netflix

Olivia Colman (2019)

Coleman won both a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her portrayal in “The Crown.”

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown
Netflix

Imelda Staunton

Staunton will be playing the Queen in Season 5 of “The Crown.”

