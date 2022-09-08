Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, died at age 96 Thursday. Her son Charles will take the position of King at the age of 73, becoming the oldest monarch in British history at the time of his coronation.
Her Majesty has been portrayed by many actresses (and at least one actor) over the years. TheWrap has rounded up those who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II.
Fred Armisen
Armisen donned the royal regalia on "Saturday Night Live."
Neve Campbell (2004)
Campbell appeared as Her Majesty in the World War II parody “Churchill: The Hollywood Years.”
Kristen Scott Thomas (2005)
Thomas appeared on stage in “The Audience” as Queen Elizabeth.
Helen Mirren (2006)
Mirren appeared as Her Majesty in the film “The Queen,” for which she earned an Academy Award.
Freya Wilson (2010)
Wilson appeared as a young Elizabeth in “The King’s Speech."
Jane Alexander (2011)
Alexander played the Queen in the TV movie “William & Catherine: A Royal Romance."
Emma Thompson (2012)
Thompson played Her Majesty in the TV movie “Walking the Dogs.”
Sarah Gadon (2015)
Gadon played the Queen in the film “A Royal Night Out.”
Claire Foy (2016)
Foy portrayed Her Majesty on “The Crown.”
Maggie Sullivan (2018, 2019)
Sullivan portrayed the Queen in the Lifetime film “Harry & Meghan, A Royal Romance” and its sequel, “Harry & Meghan, Becoming Royal.”
Olivia Colman (2019)
Coleman won both a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her portrayal in “The Crown.”
Imelda Staunton
Staunton will be playing the Queen in Season 5 of “The Crown.”