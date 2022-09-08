Buckingham Palace announced early Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is resting and under medical supervision as her doctors have grown “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the official statement out of Buckingham Palace read. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The announcement of concern came one day following the Queen’s cancellation of a virtual meeting with members of the Privy Council. She turned 96 in April and has been reigning for 70 years.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, his wife Camilla, and his sons, William and Harry, are said to be traveling to the queen’s Scottish Highlands estate to be with her. Joining them are the queen’s three other children: Andrew, Edward and Princess Anne, who was already present at the castle.

Many have responded to the breaking news across the U.K. and the world to lend their support and well wishes to the royal family. Among them the Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the head of the Roman Catholic Church in England, who said in a statement that he was “concerned to hear the news about the Her Majesty The Queen’s health.” He offered prayers for her and her family.

“My prayers…are with Her Majesty The Queen today,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in a statement. “May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”

Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle said, “I know I speak on behalf of the entire house when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”