Despite the coronavirus shutting down production on the majority of pilot season, CBS ordered three new series for next season, including its “Silence of the Lambs” sequel from Alex Kurtzman and Queen Latifah’s reboot of “The Equalizer.”
Additionally, the network ordered its latest series from uber-producer Chuck Lorre in “B Positive,” which stars “Silicon Valley” alum Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford about a therapist who becomes friends with his kidney donor.
The “Silence of the Lambs” sequel — titled “Clarice” — will follow Clarice Starling six months after the events of the movie. Rebecca Breeds takes over the role famously played by Jodie Foster in the 1991 movie. “The Equalizer” will see Queen Latifah step into the role played by Edward Woodward in CBS’ 1980s version, and more famously by Denzel Washington in a pair of movies.
Earlier this week, CBS renewed 18 series for next year.
Here’s the details on the three new series:
CLARICE, from executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (“Pretty Little Liars”) in the title role, is a deep dive into the untold personal story of brilliant and vulnerable FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler also star. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer.
THE EQUALIZER is a reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original “Equalizer” TV series that ran on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander (pilot director) are executive producers for Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, i/a/w CBS Television Studios.
B POSITIVE is from writer and creator Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, and stars Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley") and Annaleigh Ashford ("Masters of Sex"). The comedy is about a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue and Kamryn Kunody also star. Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. James Burrows directed the pilot.
