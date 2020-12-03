Queen Latifah’s reboot of “The Equalizer” will premiere following Super Bowl LV on CBS next February.

“The Equalizer” is a reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Adam Goldberg, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star.

Following its debut, “The Equalizer” will settle into its new timeslot on Sundays at 8 p.m., beginning Feb. 14.

The Most and Least Watched Post-Super Bowl TV Shows: 'The Masked Singer,' 'Survivor,' 'This Is Us'

The last time CBS aired the big game, it chose to debut the James Corden-hosted game show “The World’s Best.” That didn’t go so well.

Additionally, CBS will air a new episode of “FBI” following the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 24, which will air in (almost) primetime with a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

CBS will also air new episodes of “The Late Show” and “The Late Late Show” following Super Bowl LV as well.

“The Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game in primetime is the ultimate combination to promote and showcase an episode of a highly anticipated new series, a rising procedural drama and our acclaimed late night franchises,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “With these games and the Grammys, CBS will have the biggest audience events on television for three consecutive weeks in early 2021. I can’t think of a better way to start the new year or a better promotional environment for our mid-season schedule.”

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Feb. 7 from Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium. The Weeknd will headline the halftime show.

CBS still has yet to schedule its “Silence of Lambs” sequel “Clarice” or comedy “United States of Al.”