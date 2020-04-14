‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski’s Sexually Fluid Rom-Com ‘Girls & Boys’ in Works at Netflix With Kenya Barris

‘Plus One’ filmmakers Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan to write the script based on Porowski’s real-life dating history

| April 14, 2020 @ 12:35 PM Last Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 12:56 PM
"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski.

“Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski’s sexually fluid romantic comedy “Girls and Boys” is in the works at Netflix with Kenya Barris producing, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Plus One” filmmakers Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan are writing the script based on Porowski’s real-life dating history as a sexually fluid man. He developed the project with Barris who will produce under his shingle Khalabo Ink Society, as part of his overall television deal with Netflix.

Next up, Rhymer and Chand have New Line romantic comedy “Singles Day,” with Chan set to direct and Rhymer producing. The duo’s other credits include “Pen 15,” which garnered them WGA Award nominations.Rhymer and Chan and repped by Verve, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Austen.

Also Read: 'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Cooks Up Win in Celebrity Scrabble Tournament

Known as part of the Fab Five, actor-chef Porowski acts as the the food and wine expert on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated “Queer Eye” reboot. Earlier this month, he beat “Queer Eye” co-star Jonathan Van Ness in developer Scopely’s charity “Scrabble Go” mobile game tournament, and also got the highest score of all the A-list participants.

On behalf of Porowski, Scopely will donate $12,350 to the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), a nonprofit which works to end discrimination in K-12 schools across the country. The funds were based on Porowski’s high score, plus an additional $5,000 from Scopely as a reward for out-scoring his competition. Porowski recently released two cook books and is repped by CAA.

Next up, Barris wrote the screenplays for Paramount’s “Coming to America” sequel and Robert Zemeckis’ “The Witches” remake. Barris is repped by CAA, Artists First and Morris Yorn.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

