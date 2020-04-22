Quibi Brand and Content Marketing Chief Megan Imbres Steps Down 2 Weeks After Launch

“We wish her all the best in her next endeavor,” a spokesperson for the streaming service says

| April 22, 2020 @ 10:52 PM Last Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 11:11 PM
Megan Imbres, head of brand and content marketing at Quibi, is departing the company, TheWrap has confirmed. The move comes just over two weeks after the streaming service’s early April launch.

“Megan played an important leadership role in the development of Quibi’s unique brand,” a Quibi spokesperson said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “She helped build an all-star brand and content marketing team that is well-equipped to transition Quibi from pre-launch to launch. We wish her all the best in her next endeavor.”

Imbres notifed staff at Quibi of her departure in an email Wednesday night, telling them that the period following the streaming service’s launch is an “opportune time to transition,” according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

Also Read: Quibi Leaps to 2.7 Million Downloads In First 2 Weeks

The news comes just hours after it was announced that the streaming service, founded by Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg, has been downloaded more than 2 million times in its first two weeks. It was downloaded 1.7 million times in its first week and 1 million the following week. People who sign up in April will receive a 90-day trial. Beginning in May, it will cost $4.99 per month for ad-supported streaming and $7.99 per month for ad-free streaming.

Quibi distinguishes itself in an increasingly crowded streaming market with what it calls “quick bites” — hence the name — with shows and movies released in episodes no longer than 10 minutes. The app debuted with shows from Chrissy Teigen, LeBron James and Will Forte, among others, as well as “Most Dangerous Game,” a movie starring Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth. It released the Anna Kendrick comedy “Dummy” on Monday.

The company has raised $1.75 billion to date from investors including Disney and WarnerMedia. Check out a full review of Quibi’s app and content here.

