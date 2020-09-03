Quibi Brings Back ‘Reno 911!’ For Another Season

“Reno 911!” is returning to Quibi for another season, the upstart streaming service and Comedy Central Productions announced on Thursday. The decision follows “Reno 911!” earning two Emmy nominations for its 7th season, which debuted on Quibi earlier this year after the comedy had been off TV for more than a decade.

Just as they did last season, co-creators Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver will continue to write and star in the series.

“We are thrilled about the pick-up, but we’re even more thrilled about getting to leave our living rooms for the first time in 5 months,” the trio said in a statement.

“Reno 911!,” which follows the fictional shenanigans of the Reno Sheriff’s Department, ran for six season on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009 before its rebirth on Quibi. The show’s latest run recently garnered Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Kenney-Silver.

While Quibi hasn’t shared viewership data for its shows, the company said “Reno 911!” has been “one of the top scripted series” on the app in its Thursday press release. The app, which focuses on quick-hit shows that run for 10 minutes or less, debuted in early April. It’s run by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman.

Executive producers on the show include Peter Principato of Artists First, along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Wendi McLendon-Covey will produce the show.