Only 72,000 Early Quibi Users Stuck Around After Free Trial, Sensor Tower Estimates

Quibi pushed back on estimate, saying the firm’s number was “incorrect by an order of magnitude,” without sharing an official subscriber figure

| July 9, 2020 @ 7:57 AM
A Conversation With Quibi's Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg And Quibi Creators Lena Waithe, Veena Sud, And Kaitlin Olson At Sundance 2020

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Quibi

Most of Quibi’s early users have decided to not pay for the new streaming service after their free trial, according to new data shared by Sensor Tower.

Out of 910,000 people who downloaded Quibi in the three days following its April 6 launch, only 72,000 users converted to paying subscriptions, Sensor Tower said late on Tuesday. In other words, the vast majority of early subscribers ditched the service, spearheaded by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, after their free 90-day trial concluded.

Overall, Quibi has been downloaded about 4.5 million times since its debut, per Sensor Tower.

Quibi, when reached for comment, pushed back against Sensor Tower’s estimates and pointed out the firm doesn’t have access to the company’s internal data.

“The number of paid subscribers is incorrect by an order of magnitude. To date, over 5.6 million people have downloaded the Quibi app,” a Quibi rep said in a statement.  “Our conversion from download to trial is above mobile app benchmarks, and we are seeing excellent conversion to paid subscribers – both among our 90-day free trial sign-ups from April, as well as our 14-day free trial sign-ups from May and June.”

Also Read: 3 Big Moves Quibi Should Consider to Revive Fledgling Streaming Service

The service has launched with about $1.8 billion in funding and a laundry list of A-list stars signed on to make content, including Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, and Kevin Hart, just to name a few. After its free trial, Quibi cost subscribers $4.99 per month for ad-supported streaming and $7.99 per month for ad-free streaming of its bite-sized shows.

Quibi estimated it would pull in 7.4 million paying users by the end of its first year, but early projections from Sensor Tower indicate it could fall well short. A recent Wall Street Journal report estimated that Quibi will have 2 million paying subscribers by the end of its first year, according to a person familiar with the company’s operations.

In May, some of Quibi’s first users shared what they liked and disliked about the app. You can read their complaints — and compliments — about the app’s content and technical features by going here.

Also Read: Quibi's Struggles Compounded by 'Unprecedented' Times, CEO Meg Whitman Says

Parks Associates Research Director Steve Nason recently told TheWrap that Quibi overestimated how many users would be willing to pay for a short-form service that cost at least $4.99 per month.

Quibi “overshot what kind of appetite or market they have, especially for their price tier. They’re pricing it as a mid-to-large service — $4.99 to $7.99 — and not a niche service or mid-tier service,” Nason said. “It’s a short-form video service, and it’s not going to be a foundational service for pretty much anyone, even for its Gen Z and millennial target groups.”

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Room 104 HBO
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Coroner The CW
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 60

Here’s when 59 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE