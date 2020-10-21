quibi fail

Illustration by Jane Go

Inside Quibi’s $2 Billion Fail – No, It Wasn’t the Pandemic

by and | October 21, 2020 @ 5:42 PM

Quibi goes down as one of the most infamous tech flops in recent memory

After just seven months and $2 billion, Quibi has became the first major casualty of the streaming wars.

The short-form streaming company founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman announced Wednesday that it will shutter its operations. Launched in April in the early weeks of pandemic shutdowns, the subscription service targeting teenagers and young adults never gained any traction for shows told in under-10-minute “quick bites” meant to be consumed on smartphones — despite the involvement of big stars like Kevin Hart, Anna Kendrick and Liam Hemsworth.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

