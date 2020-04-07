A Conversation With Quibi's Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg And Quibi Creators Lena Waithe, Veena Sud, And Kaitlin Olson At Sundance 2020

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Quibi

Quibi Managed Only 300,000 Downloads on First Day

by | April 7, 2020 @ 8:04 AM

The new mobile-only streaming service grabbed about 7.5% as many downloads as Disney+ did on its first day

Quibi first day was more of a whimper than a roar.

The new mobile-only streaming service, led by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, was downloaded just over 300,000 times in its first 24 hours, according to data shared by Sensor Tower on Tuesday. This despite a 90-day free trial offer.

For comparison, this put Quibi at about 7.5% of the approximately 4 million downloads Disney+ secured in the U.S. and Canada when it launched last November. On the other end, Quibi had more than six times as many downloads as HBO Now, which debuted five years ago to the day, had during its first day, per Sensor Tower.

Also Read: Adam Devine Is Ready to Explore 'Bad Ideas' on New Quibi Show

As of Tuesday morning, Quibi was the fourth most popular free app in Apple’s App Store in the U.S., and the seventh most popular free app in Canada. On Google Play, the app is ranked No. 81 in the U.S. and No. 96 in Canada.

Several people looking to use Quibi for the first time on Monday took to Twitter to complain about signup issues. Quibi did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, but its “Quibi Cares” account on Twitter said the issues were remedied around midday Monday.

Quibi launched on Monday with more than $1.75 billion in funding — money that helped the Los Angeles-based company run an aggressive ad campaign leading up to its first day. The app is currently offering a free 90-day trial for users through the end of the month; afterwards, it will cost $4.99 for ad-supported streaming and $7.99 for ad-free viewing. Quibi, which is short for “quick bites,” is looking to set itself apart not only by being mobile-only, but also by running episodes that are only 10 minutes or less. The company has spent much of the last year adding stars to the fold. Its star-studded slate includes series from Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez, LeBron James, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, and Kendall and Kris Jenner, among others.

For a full rundown of how the app works and how its initial 50 shows look, read our Quibi first impressions.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • hollywood vod bloodshot invisible man i still believe
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
1 of 20

“Artemis Fowl” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Freeform President Tom Ascheim to Exit This Summer
Night of the Hunter

Matt Orton to Write ‘Night of the Hunter’ Remake at Universal
The Report

How NBC News’ Quibi Show ‘The Report’ Launched With iPads in Anchors’ Homes Instead of Custom-Built Studio

A Post-Coronavirus Entertainment World Will Not Be ‘Business as Usual’
cinemark aurora shooting

Cinemark Stock Rebounds, Analyst Upgrades Movie Theater Company to Buy
Tiger King

‘Tiger King’ Holds Longest Streak as No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 Titles List
ant-man and the wasp trailer avengers infinity war rick and morty marvel

‘Ant-Man 3': ‘Rick and Morty’ Writer Jeff Loveness to Pen Marvel Sequel
Tiger King

‘Tiger King': Joe Exotic Says He’s ‘Done’ With Carole Baskin, Wants to Be ‘Free Man’
Artemis Fowl

Disney Pulls ‘Artemis Fowl’ From Theatrical Release, Will Debut on Disney+
Miramax

ViacomCBS Acquires 49% Stake in Miramax

6 Ways Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Gaming Industry | PRO Insight
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE