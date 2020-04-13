Quibi Hits 1.75 Million Downloads in First Week, CEO Meg Whitman Says

New mobile-only streaming service will cost subscribers between $4.99-$7.99 per month

| April 13, 2020 @ 8:05 AM Last Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 8:07 AM
Meg Whitman Quibi

The new mobile-only streaming service Quibi pulled in 1.7 million downloads in its first week, CEO Meg Whitman announced Monday during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”

Her announcement puts Quibi ahead of where third-party app tracking firms estimated. For instance, Apptopia on Monday said Quibi was downloaded 1.15 million times in its first week.

The new service, which launched on April 6, is offering a free 90-day trial for people who sign up this month. Afterward, it will cost $4.99 per month for ad-supported streaming and $7.99 per month for ad-free streaming.

Whitman’s appearance on CNBC comes after the company said it would hold off on sharing any news on its download or subscriber figures within its first three months.

Also Read: How NBC News' Quibi Show 'The Report' Launched With iPads in Anchors' Homes Instead of Custom-Built Studio

“We are really excited about the market reception during our first three days since launch,” a Quibi spokesperson told TheWrap last Thursday. “We were also pleased by our rankings in both the Google Play Store and App Store.  However, we are going to refrain from commenting about downloads and trials during this initial 90-day free trial period.”

Quibi is looking to separate itself from an increasingly crowded streaming market by focusing on what it calls “quick bites,” where its shows and movies are released in episodes no longer than 10 minutes. The app debuted last Monday with shows from Chrissy Teigen, LeBron James and Will Forte, among others, as well as “Most Dangerous Game,” a movie starring Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth.

Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, in an interview with TheWrap earlier this year, sounded like a man who wasn’t particularly worried about the app’s early performance. “We’re in a marathon, not a sprint,” Katzenberg said. “Disney+ is a 100-year brand with the most valued and important generational IP on Earth, ever. We’re a different use case, and we don’t have the same brand recognition. So we don’t think we’ll take off like a rocketship. We think it’s something we build over the course of several years.”

Quibi has raised $1.75 billion to date, with its investors including Disney and WarnerMedia. You can read a full review of Quibi’s app and content here.

Isolation TV Guide: The Most Binge-Worthy Shows on Every Streaming Service (Photos)

  • Isolation TV Guide Love Is Blind Simpsons Westworld Netflix, Fox, HBO
  • Love Is Blind Netflix
  • henry cavill explains geralt accent on the witcher netflix show Netflix
  • Netflix
  • Locke-and-Key-1 Netflix
  • YOU Netflix
  • Carnival Row Amazon
  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Rachel Brosnahan Amazon
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag Amazon
  • Amazon
  • Jack Ryan John Krasinski Amazon
  • Handmaids Tale Hulu
  • Hulu
  • James Franco in 11.22.63 Hulu
  • Hulu
  • Ramy Hulu
  • The Simpsons Fox
  • Disney
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney
  • Lizzie McGuire Disney
  • Proud Family Disney
  • Game of Thrones HBO
  • Succession Season 2 HBO
  • Westworld Aaron Paul Caleb Season 3 HBO
  • McMillions HBO
  • 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9 HBO
  • on becoming a god in central florida Showtime
  • Murder in the Bayou Showtime
  • Showtime
  • Shameless Showtime
  • Jim Carrey in Showtime's 'Kidding' Showtime
  • Jennifer Aniston Reese Witherspoon Morning Show Apple Apple
  • Jason Momoa See Apple
  • Dickinson Apple
  • Little America Apple
  • Servant Apple Apple
1 of 36

From “Love Is Blind” to “Westworld”

Have you, like so many of us,found yourself doing an absurd amount of binge-watching during isolation? And yet, do you find yourself struggling to find a decent thing actually worth watching? Well, here is TheWrap's list of the five most binge-worthy original series from the major streamers, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, Apple TV+, Showtime, and Amazon.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE