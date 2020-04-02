T-Mobile to Offer One Year of Free Quibi to Unlimited Wireless Family Plan Customers

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short-form content streaming service launches April 6

| April 2, 2020 @ 6:52 AM Last Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 7:28 AM
Quibi launch titles

Quibi

T-Mobile is giving away one year of Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s upcoming, mobile-only content streaming service, Quibi, to its unlimited wireless family plan customers, the company announced Thursday.

Set to launch April 6 with more than 50 original shows from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie and Reese Witherspoon, Quibi is focusing on “quick bites” of content for your phone that you can watch in 10 minutes or less.

As part of the T-Mobile and Quibi partnership, “T-Mobile customers with two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and ONE plans with taxes and fees included — along with discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 plans — or small business customers with up to 12 lines will score a subscription to Quibi (regularly $4.99) included in their plan at no added cost. Customers can sign up between now and July 7 to get Quibi added to their plan on us.”

Also Read: Eko Seeks Injunction Against Quibi, Claims Startup Views Itself as 'Above the Law'

T-Mobile currently offers its unlimited wireless family plan customers a free Netflix subscription, or “Netflix on Us.” According to the company, “After a full year of Quibi on Us and Netflix on Us, customers can choose to continue with one or the other.”

“T-Mobile customers have always been ahead of the curve – streaming more data, watching more mobile video – so when we first heard about Quibi, we knew our customers would love it!” said Mike Sievert, President and CEO of T-Mobile. “And, with more of us staying home right now, Quibi’s never been more needed. It comes on the scene with a totally different experience, made for mobile, quick to watch and as entertaining as anything you’ve ever seen!”

“Quibi and T-Mobile are a perfect match — we’re both changing our industries by giving our customers what they want in truly unique and innovative ways,” Whitman, CEO of Quibi, added. “And, since Quibi is built for an optimal mobile experience, we chose T-Mobile as our exclusive wireless launch partner. With the only nationwide 5G network, T-Mobile was the obvious choice for our customers.”

Also Read: Streaming Era's 2nd Wave: Will 'Shelter-at-Home' Orders Give New Services a Leg Up?

Quibi is set to release 175 shows within its first year. The platform will cost $4.99 per month for ad-supported streaming and $7.99 for ad-free service. Quibi is currently offering a 90-day free trial for a limited time to those who sign-up at Quibi.com before April 20.

The Los Angeles-based company has raised about $1.75 billion and will be launching soon before other big-name streaming services from WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are planning to debut. Quibi will also be fighting a range of other services for viewers’ attention, including Netflix, the streaming leader, and Disney+ — not to mention popular video sites like YouTube. Still, in a recent interview with TheWrap, Katzenberg said Quibi isn’t worried about competition from services like Disney+ when it comes to winning over subscribers.

“We’re in a marathon, not a sprint,” Katzenberg said. “Disney+ is a 100-year brand with the most valued and important generational IP on earth, ever. We’re a different use case, and we don’t have the same brand recognition. So we don’t think we’ll take off like a rocketship. We think it’s something we build over the course of several years.”

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring tv premiere dates 2020 Netflix/Amazon/Pop TV/AMC
  • Feel Good Netflix
  • The Letter for the King Netflix
  • Tiger King Netflix
  • Self Made netflix Netflix
  • Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta TLC
  • Dark Side of the Ring - Vice Vice
  • One Day At a Time Revival Pop TV
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 E!
  • Tacoma FD truTV
  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Amazon
  • OZARK Netflix
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix
  • Call the Midwife PBS
  • Vice Showtime Showtime
  • Challenge 35 MTV
  • Man With a Plan CBS
  • The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 12 Bravo
  • ELINE POWELL Siren Freeform
  • Broke CBS
  • Home Before Dark Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Future Man season 2 Hulu
  • Tales From the Loop Amazon Amazon
  • harley quinn DC Universe
  • Atlantas Missing and Murdered HBO
  • Quibi launch titles Quibi
  • The Last OG TBS
  • The Good Fight CBS All Access
  • Total Bellas E!
  • Brews Brothers Netflix
  • Belgravia Epix
  • Killing Eve Season 3 BBC America
  • Issa Rae Insecure Season 3 HBO
  • Run HBO HBO
  • Paradise Lost Spectrum Originals
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Songland - Season 1 NBC
  • Mrs America FX
  • FX
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Mental Samurai Fox Fox
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • hollywood ryan murphy Getty
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • archer 1999 FXX
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Third Day HBO
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • DC Universe
  • CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette ABC
  • The 100 The CW
  • Love Island CBS
  • Genius: Aretha Nat Geo
  • AMC
  • Apple TV+
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 78

Here’s when 128 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Click here to see our discounted pricing - up to 70% off
Create a FREE account or log in
continue login
Try PRO today
FOR FREE