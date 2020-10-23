jeffrey katzenberg quibi iqiyi

Getty Images

Chinese Video Giant iQIYI Makes No-Cash Offer for Quibi Content (Exclusive)

WAXWORD

by | October 23, 2020 @ 9:55 AM

A term sheet obtained by TheWrap proposes a no-fee deal with the giant China-based platform

The Chinese online video giant iQIYI has made a no-cash offer to license content from Jeffrey Katzenberg’s failed short-form streaming service Quibi, TheWrap has learned.

But Quibi declined the unsolicited proposal, according to an individual with knowledge of the company. In addition, a Quibi spokesperson said the streamer — set to shut down operations on Dec. 1 — has engaged the boutique investment bank LionTree as an adviser to gather “information from all interested parties and evaluating a number of incoming proposals.”

Become a member to read more.
Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

A Conversation With Quibi's Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg And Quibi Creators Lena Waithe, Veena Sud, And Kaitlin Olson At Sundance 2020

Why Hollywood Unions Aren’t Mourning Quibi’s Death
Most Dangerous Game

Quibi to Pull the Plug on Dec 1
john stankey warnermedia

AT&T Stock Up 6% Despite $1.6 Billion COVID-19 Impact at WarnerMedia
Jeffrey Katzenberg viacom DreamWorks Animation

Jeffrey Katzenberg Says It’s ‘Not Fair’ to Blame Quibi’s Downfall on COVID-19
quibi fail

Inside Quibi’s $2 Billion Fail – No, It Wasn’t the Pandemic

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi Confirms Shutdown, Will Sell Assets
A Conversation With Quibi's Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg And Quibi Creators Lena Waithe, Veena Sud, And Kaitlin Olson At Sundance 2020

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi Set to Shut Down After Only 7 Months

Channing Dungey Named Warner Bros TV Group Chairman
Peter Pan and Wendy

‘Dumbo,’ ‘Peter Pan’ Get Content Advisory From Disney+ for ‘Negative Depictions’ of Race

Loaded Adds Maria ‘Chica’ Lopez to Streaming Talent Lineup (Exclusive)
kathleen turner

Kathleen Turner Upped to Series Regular for ‘Kominsky Method’ Final Season