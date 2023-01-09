Quinn K. Redeker, who played memorable characters on both “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and Restless,” has died at age 86, his family announced on Monday.

The actor, who was born in Woodstock, Illinois, died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.

Redeker was also a screenwriter who shared in the Best Screenplay Oscar nomination for 1979’s “The Deer Hunter.” Michael Cimino’s Best Picture winner was based in part on an unproduced screenplay written by Redeker and Louis A. Garfinkle.

From 1979 to 1987, he played Alex Marshall on “Days of Our Lives” then went on to play Rex Sterling on “The Young and the Restless,” a role he played until 1994. He earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role as Sterling.

He also won two Soap Opera Digest Awards: Best Villain in 1983 for playing the scheming Alex Marshall and supporting actor in 1989 for “Young and the Restless.”

On the big screen, he costarred with Robert Redford in 1972’s “The Candidate” and 1979’s “The Electric Horseman.” Redford went on to cast him as the brother of Mary Tyler Moore’s character in his directorial debut, “Ordinary People.”

One of his last roles was as Ronald Reagan in the 2012 film “Big Miracle.”

Redeker is survived by his adult children Brennen, Arianne, Glaen and Quinn Jr., and two grandchildren.