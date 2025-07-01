Quinta Brunson Weighs the End of ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Says Actors ‘Would Love to Pursue Other Projects’

According to Quinta Brunson, some “Abbott Elementary” stars are looking to graduate.

With the series set to enter its fifth season, the show’s creator/writer/star spoke to Bustle about the amount of time it takes to film “Abbott” — and how that may prevent the cast from pursuing other roles.

“I have cast members who would love to pursue other projects, and our show is very time-consuming,” Brunson said. “We shoot about seven months out of the year. That can stop people from being able to do a lot of other things.”

Since the show started in late 2021, “Abbott Elementary” has seen consistent acclaim and become an instantly beloved network comedy. The series has earned a number of Emmys over the years, consistently earning nods in categories like Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The hit comedy is credited for launching and revitalizing the careers of a number of performers, with actors Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph each winning Emmys for their performances in the past. With this kind of buzz around the cast, it’s natural for some stars to want to explore other opportunities.

Brunson, serves as “Abbott’s” creator, co-showrunner and star, said that she is exploring new projects herself.

“Right now, I’m receiving scripts, and waiting for that moment that feels like, ‘Oh man, this is exactly what I’ve been looking for,’” Brunson told Bustle. “‘Abbott’ has been so successful, and I want to use that success to get other people’s projects off the ground.”

In the modern television landscape, five successful seasons is nothing to sneeze at. If enough cast members want to pursue other work, Brunson and company could have the chance to end their acclaimed series on a high note.

All cast members are currently slated to return for Season 5 later this fall.