QVC Cuts 900 Staffers in Pivot to ‘Live Social Shopping’

QVC laid off approximately 900 U.S. staffers on Thursday, with many finding that it was their last day with the home-shopping giant after the company announced it would be reorganizing following the company’s consolidation with the Home Shopping Network earlier this year.

“As a result of this reorganization, we made the very difficult decision to eliminate a number of roles. In the U.S., this impacts approximately 900 team members across HSN, QVC US and our Global Shared Services,” a statement from the group on the company’s site read. “For many of these individuals, today will be their last day with QVC Group. Some will continue working with us for several months, mainly to support the transition of the HSN broadcast and the St. Petersburg campus.”

The memo stated that the reorganization was “part of our strategy to grow by becoming a live social shopping company.”

QVC acquired shopping rival HSN in 2017 and began moving staffers from HSN’s’ headquarters in St. Petersburg, Fla. to QVC’s Studio Park in West Chester, Pa.

The company has 17,000 employees globally, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, which means that the layoffs are hitting 5% of the workforce.

“We will be sharing the detail with potentially affected individuals and, where applicable, engaging in negotiations with relevant employee representation bodies, in accordance with local laws,” the company said.

On March 18, the company named Alex Wellen president and chief growth officer. “He will oversee a growing, multi-functional team, introduce new capabilities into the organization and develop and execute plans to drive success and growth at QVC Group,” a statement on the company site reads.

Wellen was previously the President and CEO of MotorTrend Group. He also held strategic executive leadership roles at Turner Broadcasting and CNN Worldwide.

Mike Fitzharris was named president of QVC U.S. brand and chief operating officer in January. Stacy Bowe was also named president of HSN brand and U.S. merchandising. The shakeup comes as QVC Group looks to become more profitable in the shifting landscape. In 2024, the company’s consolidated net revenue fell 4.8 percent to $452 million, per the SEC filing.