QVC Pivots to TikTok With 24/7 Live Shopping Stream to Reach Younger Audience

QVC is launching the first 24/7 live shopping stream on TikTok in the U.S., the company announced on Wednesday, allowing shoppers to jump on the app and buy products. The new digital push from QVC comes as the home shopping company is looking for ways to boost sales following a difficult 2024.

QVC Group President and CEO David Rawlinson II, in a sponsored appearance on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, said more than 100 celebrity product pitchers will be featured on TikTok, without naming any specific names; some of the stars who sell merchandise on QVC include RuPaul, Lisa Rinna and Jamie Foxx. Those celebrities and QVC will now be able to reach a younger, Gen Z audience via the company’s collaboration with TikTok.

Rawlinson II added that QVC will be working with TikTok influencers to help sell thousands of products.

The new, nonstop livestream builds on QVC’s existing relationship with TikTok. The company started selling products last August via TikTok Shop, and more than 74,000 TikTok creators have featured QVC products in their clips since then, CNBC reported.

QVC Group, which is based in West Chester, Pa., is hoping the new social push will help jumpstart sales. In February, the company reported a 6% drop in Q4 sales, which contributed to an overall 5% dip in 2024 revenue for QVC. It also posted a $809 million loss in 2024.

The bet on TikTok also comes a few days after the company laid off 900 employees.