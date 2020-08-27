R Kelly Attacked By Another Inmate in Chicago Prison, Attorneys Say

R. Kelly was attacked by another inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, according to his attorneys, but the singer — whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly — is physically “okay.”

“As has been reported, Robert was assaulted at the Chicago MCC. I am advised that he is okay physically and that the other inmate simply flipped because he is ‘incarcerated’ and it has nothing to do with Robert specifically,” attorney Douglas Anton tweeted on Thursday. Anton did not specify what day the attack occurred.

Anton and a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for further comment.

Kelly is being held at the MCC as he awaits trials for multiple sex crime charges in Chicago, Brooklyn and Minneapolis. He has pleaded not guilty.

In April, a federal judge denied Kelly’s request to be released from custody due to the COVID-19 pandemic because he “poses danger to the community, particularly to prospective witnesses” and is not the most at-risk for the illness.

Earlier on Thursday, shortly before Anton issued his tweet, another attorney for Kelly argued that it was time to release Kelly from prison.

“The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process!” the attorney, Steven Greenberg, tweeted.