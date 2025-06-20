Judge Denies R. Kelly’s Emergency Request for Home Detention to Protect Him From Alleged Murder Plot

The disgraced R&B singer filed for temporary furlough earlier this month, citing a “widespread conspiracy” to have him killed

R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
R. Kelly’s emergency motion for home detention in an effort to protect him from what he claims is a “widespread conspiracy” to have him killed was denied by a judge on Thursday, who said his claims were not backed up by evidence.

The disgraced R&B singer’s request would see him taken out of prison and on temporary furlough. Judge Martha M. Pacold’s upholding of Judge Harry Leinenweber’s 2023 sentencing of 240 months of imprisonment came one week after Kelly was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on prescription medication given to him by prison staff.

More to come …

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

