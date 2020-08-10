Rachael Ray finished shooting the full season of her popular Food Network show “30 Minute Meals” at her Lake Luzerne home in upstate New York before it caught fire Sunday.

Ray, her husband, and their dog were home when the blaze brought out around 7:30 p.m., but were able to escape safely, according to local Albany news station WNYT 13. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A spokesperson for Food Network confirmed that the 20 new episodes have finished production, and will feature Ray in her now-burned home when they premiere this fall on the Food Network Kitchen app, with new episodes rolling out weekly. They will air on Food Network’s linear cable channel in 2021.

In the new episodes, Ray gives viewers “real-time, step-by-step cooking instructions, from ingredient prep to getting a meal on the table with time-saving tips that make the aspirational achievable,” according to Food Network.

“After just about 20 years, I’m finding the work of writing and sharing my meals more gratifying and fulfilling than ever. The meals I’m making and the time I’m sharing with my husband and audience from our home has brought me closer to not only my connections in life but to myself,” Ray said at the time of the episodes’ announcement last week.

The Food Network star took to Twitter Monday to thank those who helped her family escape safely from the fire.

“Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home,” she wrote. “Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.”

See pictures of the blaze posted by WNYT reporter Mark Mulholland below.

Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray and it does not look good. Photos: Hot Shots Fire Videos. @WNYT pic.twitter.com/6XzPQwC29q — Mark Mulholland (@MulhollandWNYT) August 10, 2020