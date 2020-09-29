Rachel Bendavid Named Head of Scripted Programming BBC Studios-Lionsgate TV Partnership

by | September 29, 2020 @ 9:00 AM

Co-production pact has so far included a pair of pilot orders for “This Country” and “Ghosts”

Rachel Bendavid has been named head of scripted programming for the Lionsgate-BBC Studios Los Angeles TV partnership.

Bendavid will be responsible for overseeing the operations and content initiatives for the co-production partnership, as well as shepherding the development and production of its programming slate. Before joining Lionsgate, Bendavid served as vice president of drama programming for ABC Entertainment.

Lionsgate and BBC Studios formed the partnership in 2019 to identify, co-develop and co-fund scripted formats and original intellectual property for the U.S. market. The partnership has yielded pilot orders for adaptations of BBC series “This Country” (Fox) and “Ghosts” (CBS).

Also Read: Lionsgate Signs First-Look Deal With Roy Lee's Vertigo Entertainment

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Lionsgate and BBC Studios LA family and to be working with global content leaders from both sides of the pond,” said Bendavid. “Lionsgate and BBC Studios are homes to deep and rich content portfolios and talent relationships, which makes this a very exciting and refreshing new venture for me. I can’t wait to continue to elevate this partnership and bring even more great programming to television audiences.”

“Rachel is an incredibly talented executive with a strong track record and an impeccable creative eye for premium, must-see content,” said Lionsgate executive vice president, television & head of development Scott Herbst. “Her leadership skills, passion for television and expert knowledge of the business will be invaluable in leading our partnership with BBC Studios and creating more great series for our content pipeline.”

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

RMG logo

Entertainment PR Firm Stan Rosenfield and Associates Re-Brands as RMG
DWTS Carole Baskin

Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tops Monday With Disney Night and Carole Baskin Elimination
Cuties dance

Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ Blowback Could Lead to ‘Meaningful’ Subscriber Cancellations, Analyst Says

Rise of Indie News Creators: Less Than Half of YouTube’s Most Watched News Channels Tied to Legacy Brands
Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Why Fox News Should Dominate Cable News Ratings for 1st Presidential Debate
Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Plans 3-Day In-Person Version of Festival in Late October
The Simpsons Season 32 premiere

‘The Simpsons’ Season 32 Premiere Doubles Last Fall’s Debut in TV Ratings Thanks to NFL Lead-In
quibi katzenberg meg whitman

Quibi on the Block: Who Would Buy the Struggling Streamer and for How Much?

Why Donald Trump Does Not Appear in Part 1 of ‘The Comey Rule’
Trial of the Chicago 7 West Side Story

Aaron Sorkin In, Steven Spielberg Out in Already Strange Awards Season
tenet

‘Tenet’ Adds Just $3.4 Million as Theaters Face Long October Without Blockbusters
KEEP READING..

The news you
need now, more
than ever.

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Try PRO today
FOR FREE

LIMITED
TIME
Sign up for
WrapPRO for
70% off
Back to theWrap