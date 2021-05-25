Rachel Bilson Apologizes to ‘O.C.’ Co-Star Tate Donovan For Being An ‘A–Hole’

An “O.C.” reunion turned into a reconciliation for Rachel Bilson and Tate Donovan. Donovan co-starred with and even directed Bilson on the hit teen drama.

On Tuesday’s a May 25 episode of Bilson’s podcast, “Welcome to the O.C., Bitches,” which she co-hosts with actress Melinda Clarke, Donovan sat down to reminisce about his time on the show.

At one point, Donovan recalled a time in which his attitude was, regrettably, out of line. Back in the 1980s, the actor had guest-starred on the classic series, “Mangum P.I.” This eventually led to multiple calls to participate in a reunion special for the show, all of which Donovan declined, citing that he was a “film actor now.”

“Can you believe that? To Tom Selleck himself. I turned down.” A still-dumfounded Donovan said, “I look back on that like, ‘I’m such an a–hole. I never got the chance to tell Tom Selleck how much of an idiot I was.”

Donovan’s revelation prompted Bilson to feel comfortable enough to open up about one of her own regrets in her career.

“That brings something pretty poignant for me,” she said, “You went on to direct us on ‘The O.C’….and I know some of us kids were little a–holes, and I think that that speaks to that whole unaware, young, youthful, ignorant, like, just idiots.”

“I hope I wasn’t as bad as it’s come off. I hope I wasn’t,” she continued. “You know, you get influenced, I’d say, by your surroundings. Let’s put it that way.”

Bilson concluded with a heartfelt apology to Donovan.

“I thought you were so wonderful, such a wonderful director and an amazing human. So if I ever added to any of the a–holeness, I want to apologize on record here right now.”

Bilson’s feeling that she may have acted less than professional on-set was not unfounded. In a 2013 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Donovan had dished about fame getting to some of his young costars’ heads to host Andy Cohen.

“They all started out great,” he said at the time, “Then, all of them, they just fell apart…When you first get fame, you’re so insecure that you just become a ding dong.”

However, Donovan assured Bilson that he’d always found her to be a “total sweetheart” and that he regretted making those statements.

“I think I’ve gotten in a little trouble about ‘The O.C.’,” he explained. “I think Adam Brody was a little angry at me for some of the things I said.”

“I think you generalized,” Rachel said. “You said the kids were a–holes.”

“I did generalize. I feel bad because everyone sort of jumped on that,” Donovan admitted. “I thought you kids, the whole cast, it’s awesome. Especially that first year. It was a total blast.”

It appears that all is well within the “O.C.” universe once again.