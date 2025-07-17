Rachel Brosnahan Says DC Co-Chief Peter Safran Won’t Travel With Her for a Valid Reason | Video

Rachel Brosnahan may be a key piece of Superman’s world, and thus the DCU going forward, but apparently Peter Safran, who runs the studio alongside James Gunn, won’t travel with the actress. But that’s because she’s kind of cursed.

Stopping by “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday night, Brosnahan explained that she has been plagued by travel woes for about a decade, meaning a global press tour for “Superman” has been difficult, to say the least. According to the actress, she always gets where she needs to go, “but it’s never not as stressful as humanly possible to get there.”

Apparently, Safran has been witness to the curse, and as such, distanced himself.

Play video

“Literally, Peter Safran, who co-runs DC studios, won’t travel with me,” Brosnahan admitted with a laugh. “Like, people don’t believe — no, no, I’m so serious. He was like, ‘I’m not getting on a plane with you.’ And he didn’t!”

Brosnahan didn’t specify what misfortune Safran got to see to convince him not to travel with her, but explained that the spectrum varies. Sometimes her troubles include massive flight delays and cancellations, sometimes lost luggage, or occasionally even crazier outcomes.

“It’s everything, I feel like the number of times that somebody looked at me — nobody believes the curse, I should say, until they travel with me — and the number of times that somebody’s looked at me and been like, ‘Ma’am, I’m so sorry, I’ve just never seen this before,’ is too many times.”

So, amid the “Superman” press run, Brosnahan sought out professional help — from a witch.

“Yeah, I called a witch,” she admitted. “I brought her to my house. She brought a wishing well, and a wand, and she signed an NDA, and we tackled the curse together.”

Brosnahan swore that whatever she and the witch did together worked, so time will tell if Safran and others might change their mind on traveling with her.

You can watch Rachel Brosnahan’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.