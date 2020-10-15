Rachel Maddow Distances MSNBC from NBC After Trump Town Hall: ‘Well, That Happened’

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow sought to distance her home network from NBC immediately after President Trump’s town hall aired on Thursday night.

“Well, that happened,” Maddow said at the start of her show. “Let me remind you that what you just saw was a production of NBC News. We are MSNBC. We did not produce that event, we simulcast that here along with CNBC. But that was a strange replacement for what was otherwise supposed to be the second presidential debate of this general election season.”

Also Read: Savannah Guthrie Pushes Trump on QAnon, Conspiracy Theories: 'You're Not Like Someone's Crazy Uncle Who Can Just Retweet Whatever!'

“Again, the reason we got here is because President Trump dropped out of the second debate,” Rachel Maddow continued. “Vice President Joe Biden then scheduled a town hall at ABC News, that is ongoing. The president then was offered this hour of time on NBC, simulcast on MSNBC and CNBC, to do what amounted to a dueling town hall.”

Earlier on Thursday, NBC faced significant backlash for scheduling its town hall with Trump at the same time as Biden’s town hall on ABC. Over 100 figures in the entertainment industry even sent a letter to NBC and Comcast executives asking that the network change the timing of the town hall, which the network refused to do.