Rachel Maddow Says Mistake ICE Raid on Oklahoma Resident Is ‘All You Need to Know’ About Trump’s America | Video

Rachel Maddow said on Wednesday that an ICE raid in Oklahoma, in which federal agents broke into the wrong home while attempting to apprehend immigrant gang members, “is kind of all you need to know” about America under President Trump.

She shared a report from KFOR in Oklahoma City about a single mother, identified only as Marissa, and her three children who had just moved to Oklahoma from Maryland. On Thursday morning, 20 armed federal agents raided their home, forced them out into the rain and confiscated nearly all their belongings, including documents, money and cell phones.

“It’s about what he has agents of the federal government doing in the United States,” she said, describing the results of his policies as “the real-life consequences of this shambolic mess he’s made of the U.S. government.”

Maddow added, “This local news report is kind of all you need to know about this president, his character, the government he runs, and what he’s doing to this country.”

“We’re citizens. That’s what I kept saying. We’re citizens,” said Marissa in the KFOR report. “They didn’t care. We weren’t criminals. Why were they treating us like criminals? We were here by ourselves. We didn’t do anything.”

“The Trump administration thinks they will never have to answer for any of this stuff because they think the American public doesn’t care,” said Maddow.

“These are citizens,” she said. “Once the government treats anyone this way, that line — the one based on citizenship or immigration status — gets blurry real quick.

“You have literally traumatized me and my daughters for life,” Marissa said she told an agent who apologized for being “rough” with her. She was told it could be “days or months” before their belongings are returned.